Jaya Verma Sinha appointed first woman Railway Board Chairperson and CEO

Jaya Verma Sinha will replace Anil Kumar Lahoti as the new Chair and CEO (Railway Board) and will assume office on September 1.

The Union government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman chairperson and CEO of the Indian Railways.

In a notification, the government said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Member Operations and Business Development) Railway Board to the post of Chairman and the CEO, Railway Board in Apex scale (pay level -17 as per 7th CPC) for a period with effect from the date of assumption on or after September 1, 2023 till the date of her superannuation and her re-employment on the post with effect from October 1, 2023 till December 31, 2024 on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Though Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board, Jaya will be the first woman chairperson of the Railway Board.