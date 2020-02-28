Java developer, software engineer: Top 10 jobs in demand in STEM sector in India

These job openings have seen consistent growth in the past three years (November 2016 to November 2019), reveals a study by Indeed.

Data from Indeed, a leading job site, reveals that STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) job roles in India are among the most promising for job seekers, as these job openings have seen consistent growth in the past three years (November 2016 to November 2019). These are the ten in-demand roles in the STEM sector, as listed on Indeed India:

1. Java developer: If you can design and develop high-volume and low-latency applications, in addition to writing well designed, testable, efficient code, this role is for you. The average annual salary for this role is Rs 6,16,965 and goes up to Rs 16,75,000.

2. Full stack developer: With hands-on development experience across the stack and a passion for shipping elegant and responsive web interfaces, this is the job for you. The role can help you earn an average annual salary of Rs 5,88,284 and can go up to Rs 15,99,000.

3. Front end developer: A front end developer or a client side developer is someone who can convert data to a graphic interface so that users can view and interact with that data. The average annual salary for the job is Rs 5,88,284 with an upper limit of Rs 15,99,000.

4. Software Engineer: This role involves applying the principles of software engineering to the various aspects of design, development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation of computer software. The average annual salary is Rs 5,71,248 and goes up to Rs 15,96,000.

5. .NET developer: If you can create applications from scratch, configure systems and provide user support, you can take on this role as a .NET developer. The average annual salary for the job is Rs 2,76,120 with an upper limit of Rs 7,32,000.

6. iOS developer: These developers design and build applications for devices that run on the iOS operating software. The average annual salary for this role is Rs 2,84,808 and can go up to Rs 7,08,000.

7. App developer: Creating and implementing the base code of new applications is at the core of this role. If you can test source code and debug code, this is the job for you. The role of an app developer pays an average annual salary of Rs 2,61,120 with an upper limit of Rs 6,96,000.

8. Php developer: A PHP developer is responsible for creating and executing web-based products using PHP. If you can develop back-end components, connect the application with various web services, and help front-end developers with smooth integration, this role is for you. The average annual salary for this job is Rs 2,47,332 with an upper limit of Rs 6,24,000.

9. Android developer: If you are a developer who can design and build applications for devices that run on the Android operating software, this is an ideal role for you. The average annual salary for the job is Rs 2,43,312 and can go up to Rs 6,24,000.

10. Web developer: The role of a web developer involves taking responsibility for the coding, design and layout of websites based on client specifications. The average annual salary for the role is Rs 1,95,372 and can go up to Rs 5,04,000.

It may be noted that the salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the last 36 months.