Jamia shooter ‘Rambhakt’ Gopal was live on Facebook right before he opened fire

One student from Jamia was injured after 19-year-old ‘Rambhakt’ Gopal opened fire at an anti-CAA protest rally near the University.

Minutes before he opened fire on a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the CAA and the NRC, gunman Rambhakt Gopal had gone live on his Facebook account from the protest venue. A cursory scroll through Gopal’s Facebook profile, now deleted, indicates he had been planning some kind of provocation at Thursday’s rally.

At around 1 pm, Gopal started live videos showing the protest march to Raj Ghat. Another live video simply has a selfie video of him, wearing a black full-sleeve jacket, which he is seen wearing in the visuals put out after he opened fire. Gopal says nothing in the live video, but his older posts are much more telling.

Against a bright red background, Gopal’s text posts seem to indicate that he was preparing for some kind of consequences of what he was about to do. Another post claimed ‘no Hindu media’ was present at the spot. Other posts are more threatening, abusing the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, and one claiming that he is ‘giving freedom’.

Gopal made a string of such posts just before he brandished a gun at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were carrying out a protest march to Raj Ghat. 200 metres from Holy Family Hospital in Delhi’s Okhla, Gopal opened fire at the protesters, shouting, “Yeh lo aazadi (Here, take freedom)” and “Hindustan zindabad… Delhi police zindabad.” The moment he opened fire, he was overpowered by the police, who were watching the events unfold from a distance till then. Gopal was then taken to New Friends Colony police station.

One student, identified as Shadaab, a mass communication student studying in Jamia, was shot in the hand and visuals show that he had to climb over the police barricades to be taken to the hospital.