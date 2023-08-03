Jaipur Express shooting: Railways dismisses mental health angle, withdraws statement later

Three Muslim passengers and a RPF officer were killed in the incident.

The Indian Railways issued a press statement on Wednesday, August 2, regarding the recent shooting incident on the Jaipur-Mumbai train involving RPF constable, Chetan Singh. The statement mentioned that there was no evidence of any mental ailment detected during the constable's last periodic medical examination. However, the statement was withdrawn within a few hours, raising suspicions. Four persons were killed in the incident. Chetan particularly targeting and killing three Muslim passengers has led to suspicions of hate crime.

In the now-withdrawn press statement, the Railways said that media reports had suggested that the constable was suffering from abnormal hallucinations and a serious anxiety disorder. However, the Railways clarified that no such medical condition was found in the examination, and if the constable had sought treatment for any ailment, it was not documented in his official records. The statement also claimed that the constable and his family did not keep any medical issue a secret.

UPDATE: The statements by Indian Railways have been withdrawn, says spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/JeLXocNQUT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2023

“A high-level committee has already been set up to look into these aspects, that is why the release was withdrawn,” a Railway Ministry spokesperson told The Indian Express.

In the Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting incident that occurred on July 31, Chetan Singh, who was on an escort duty, went on a shooting spree killing three Muslim passengers. Before the attack, he had gunned down his superior officer, Tikaram Meena.

The victims were identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Ali (48), and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64). After the incident, a video emerged where the accused, standing next to a victim, is heard saying that those who want to live in Hindustan should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.