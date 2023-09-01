Jailer success: Sun Pictures gifts luxury car to Rajinikanth

The car is priced at Rupees 1.25 to 1.50 crores.

Flix Kollywood

Celebrating the success of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, the filmâ€™s production company, Sun Pictures has presented a luxury BMW X7 to the actor. The car is priced at Rupees 1.25 to 1.50 crore, according to various automobile sites. The announcement of the gift was made via the social media handles of Sun Pictures. The production house also released a video of Rajini receiving the car keys from Kalanithi Maran, the founder and chairman of Sun Pictures.

In the video, Rajini and Kalanithi are seen walking towards two parked cars including the X7, while the title track from Jailer plays in the background. The short video also shows him trying out the two cars, before the keys to the X7 are presented to him by Kalanithi. According to the post by Sun Pictures, the Superstar was shown a selection of several cars and he chose the X7.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor â€” Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Jailer released on August 10 and is directed by Nelson Dileepkumar who made Beast (2022) starring Vijay and Doctor (2021) starring Sivakarthikeyan. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah with a host of cameos by top stars from other film industries including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. The film follows the story of Muthuvel Pandian (Rajini), a retired prison warden, who has a grand face off with an idol smuggling ring. Jailer also marked the reunion of Ramya Krishnan and Rajini two decades after they were seen on screens together in Padayappa (1999). The cameos of the stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar contributed to Jailerâ€™s success, winning the hearts of their respective fan bases.

Also Read:

Jailerâ€™s success and the way forward for Rajinikanth

Jailer review: Rajinikanth is the heart of Nelsonâ€™s quirky, fun film