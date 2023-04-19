Jai Mahendran starring Saiju Kurup to be Sony LIV’s first Malayalam original series

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva, and Rahul Riji Nair in pivotal roles.

Flix Entertainment

After launching critically acclaimed originals in Tamil and Telugu, digital streaming platform Sony LIV has ventured into Malayalam with a political drama titled Jai Mahendran. The show focuses on the life of Mahendran, a manipulative officer who believes in getting things done through powerplay and by use of his influence within the system. However, his freedom within the office comes to a halt and his ideologies get challenged, as he becomes the victim of the same powerplay. In an attempt to safeguard his job and restore his reputation, he plans to sabotage an entire system to his advantage.

Jai Mahendran is helmed by the national and state award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair as writer, producer, and showrunner, and Srikanth Mohan as the director. It features an ensemble cast that includes Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva, and Rahul Riji Nair in pivotal roles.

“Our goal with Jai Mahendran is to provide a balanced portrayal of the life of an officer from various viewpoints. The system can be exceedingly complicated with various regulations and powerplay at different levels. Through Jai Mahendran, we aspire to illuminate a topic that is both relatable and entertaining for the audience,” Rahul said.

Saugata Mukherjee, Sony LIV’s head of content said, “The joy of creating content for India is that it allows us to make shows in different Indian languages with a diverse set of storytellers. Each language helps us bridge cultures, understand different perspectives and build meaningful connections. With Jai Mahendran we continue our mission to diversify our content library. It also allows us to celebrate different cultures and unique voices. We are delighted that our journey with Malayalam originals has begun and we hope we can keep telling inspiring stories.”