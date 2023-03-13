‘Jai Ho to you’: AR Rahman congratulates RRR team on Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

AR Rahman and Gulzar won the Academy Award for best original song for the song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

Flix Oscars 2023

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman congratulated the team of RRR after the song Naatu Naatu from the film won the Academy Award for best original song. Rahman, who is an Oscar winner himself, congratulated music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabolden globes, keeravani naose on the win. “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS

Naatu Naatu is the first song from a Telugu film to win an Oscar, and Keeravani is the second Indian Academy Award-winning music composer, after AR Rahman and Gulzar won it for ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. ‘Naatu Naatu’ had been a frontrunner in the best original song category at Oscars 2023, having already won the Golden Globe for ‘best original song - motion picture’.

Accepting the award, music composer MM Keeravani said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters. And now, here I am, with the Oscars”. He went on to hum a line from ‘Top of the World’ by Carpenters, with the words changed to mention director Rajamouli and RRR. "There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world," Keeravani sang.

Keeravai also thanked The Academy, Rajamouli’s son and line producer of RRR SS Karthikeya, and the film’s distributor in the United States Variance Films. "Love you all, thank you," Keeravani concluded, while Chandrabose said "Namaste."

So far, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The other four nominees in the best original song category are ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

