Jaggi Vasudev, the Founder of Isha Foundation, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to conduct external audit of temples in Tamil Nadu. He also sought the constitution of a commission to examine devolution of shrines to the community, a release from Isha said on Saturday.

The PIL petition, filed on Friday, names the state of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) as first and second respondents. Jaggi Vasudev approached the court as there was no response from the government following repeated appeals on the matter.

The petitioner wanted an external audit of 44,000 plus temples under HR&CE department to ascertain the condition of all their structures, associated lands and immovable assets, status of possession and occupation of the temple properties, the rents received and the dues, among others.

He also wanted to set up a body of experts to manage temples, its rituals and practices, and to examine devolution of the temples to the community, the release added.

In March last week, Jaggi Vasudev had started the hashtag “Free TN temples” through his Twitter handle in which he stressed on the need to reverse the ‘rate of decay in our temples’. This came a day after the BJP released its manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in which the party promised to hand over the administration of Hindu temples to a separate board consisting of Hindu scholars and saints.

Jaggi Vasudev’s tweets started a Twitter storm in which many expressed support to the cause and alleged that the HR&CE department of Tamil Nadu has mismanaged the temples and its assets over the years. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Virender Sehwag, etc. tweeted with the hashtag, showing their support.

