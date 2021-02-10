Jagapathi Babu's look for Kannada film 'Madhagaja' to be out soon

After ‘Jaguar’ in 2014, Jagapathi Babu will be seen in two upcoming Kannada films—Sriimurali’s ‘Madhagaja’ and Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’.

Flix Sandalwood

After his role as a CBI officer in the 2014 Kannada movie Jaguar, Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu is all set to make his comeback in Sandalwood again with two films-- Sriimurali’s Madhagaja and Darshan’s Roberrt.

According to the latest reports about Madhagaja, Jagapathi Babu’s character look will be unveiled on February 12th, 2021 at 9:09 am. Reports are that the veteran actor has a very important role to play in the film.

Madhagaja, starring Sriimurali and Ashika Ranganath as the lead pair, is gearing up for release soon. Talking about the film, Jagapathi Babu had said in an interview earlier, “There are other projects which were offered, but I couldn’t take them up because of date issues. But with Umapathy, what I've found is, he is good with his work. As a producer, he spends where he has to spend, and at the same time, he is hands-on with the project.”

Mahesh Kumar, who debuted as a director with Ayogya, is wielding the megaphone for this project, and director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame is supervising the script. The technical crew of Madhagaja comprises Ravi Basrur for music and Harish Komme for editing.

Jagapathi Babu, who is predominantly seen in Telugu films, has also appeared in other south Indian films. He was seen as the antagonist in the hit Tamil films Lingaa, Bhairava and Viswasam, starring Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith respectively as the heroes.

Jagapathi Babu made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which won him accolades and praise. Pulimurugan hit the marquee in 2016 and earned the distinction of being the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club. Directed by Vysakh, the film had Kamalinee Mukherjee as the female lead with Jagapathi Babu and Lal in important roles. Pulimurugan was produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam Films.

Jagapathi Babu’s Sandalwood debut was in 2013, with Bachchan, in which he shared the screen with Kiccha Sudeep. It was a psychological action-thriller film directed by Shashank. The film starred Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Bhavana, Parul Yadav and Tulip Joshi in the lead roles. The technical crew of this film comprised V Harikrishna for music and Shekar Chandru for cinematography.

Jagapathi Babu’s current project in Telugu is Tuck Jagadish. Director Shiva Nirvana is at present busy giving the final touches to this film, which has Nani in the lead role with Ritu Varma playing opposite him. Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role in this film. Tuck Jagadish will have music by S S Thaman and Prasad Murella to work the camera.

(Content provided by Digital Native)