Jagapathi Babu roped in for Rajinikanthâ€™s â€˜Annaattheâ€™

The plot of the family-drama is likely to revolve around the relationship between a brother and his sisters.

Flix kollywood

The makers of one of the most anticipated Tamil movies, Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth in the lead, announced on Tuesday that popular actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in for the movie. Sun Pictures took to Twitter to share a small introductory video and announced that the actor will be joining the cast of Annaatthe.

Shooting for Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe commenced in Chennai recently. The makers have roped in popular actors such as Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena among others, making it an ensemble cast. The movie also features writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy, Jackie Shroff, Soori, Sathish and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The Siva directorial is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran and has music by popular composer D Imman. The family drama is likely to be based on the relationship shared between a brother and his sisters.

The shooting for the movie commenced in 2019 but had to be delayed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Although shooting resumed in December 2020 once the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, some of the crew members tested positive and hence shooting had to be stopped. While shooting for the Chennai schedule has started, rest of the production work is likely to begin post-elections. The makers of the movie have announced that the movie will hit the big screens on November 4 during Diwali, this year.

Although Jagapathi Babu predominantly works in Tollywood movies, he has also teamed up with other directors for several Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada movies. Previously, he collaborated with actor Rajinikanth for 2014 action-drama film Lingaa. He has also played a pivotal role in Vijay Sethupathi and Sruthi Haasanâ€™s upcoming film Laabam. Rajini was last seen in AR Murugadossâ€™s 2020 film Darbar. According to a report by the Times of India, Rajinikanth has penned his own dialogues for some of the punch lines in the movie. Fans eagerly await the release of Annaatthe.