Jagan's quid pro quo case: Telangana HC denies relief to N Srinivasan

Srinivasan had filed an interim plea seeking that a case against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be quashed.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and India Cements Managing Director N Srinivasan failed to get relief from the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. He had filed an interim plea seeking that a case against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be quashed.

He also sought orders seeking exemption from personally appearing before the special court in Hyderabad that is hearing the case.

The ED court is presently investigating the role of Srinivas and his company in the quid pro quo cases of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to reports, Srinivasan's counsel sought that the judge quash the ED case against him, as a case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been quashed by the HC earlier.

Srinivasan's counsel argued that the ex-BCCI chief was 75-years old and it would be difficult for him to attend court, but Justice G Sri Devi did not give him relief and posted the matter for further hearing to April 15.

Srinivasan is also presently serving his third term as a member of the coveted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board, which manages the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is accused of getting investments into his businesses by firms and individuals, in return for alleged undue favours shown to them by the former Andhra Pradesh government, when his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI arrested Jagan and sent him to jail on May 27, 2012. After 16 months in jail, he was granted bail. However, the YSRCP has denied the charges and maintained that the cases were slapped on him as 'political vendetta'.

Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

