â€˜Jaganâ€™s jungle raj, police torture drove Andhra family to suicideâ€™: Chandrababu Naidu

The former CM has not only demanded a CBI probe but also the dismissal of the circle inspector, head constable and local deputy superintendent.

news Politics

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu has once again termed the YSRCP government as a 'jungle raj'. Naidu alleged that the government and the Andhra Police department were responsible for the suicide of Abdul Salaam's family recently. "The Minority family's suicide was just a culmination of a series of non-stop atrocities being committed against the BCs, SCs, STs and Muslim minorities under Jagan Reddy's 'Police Raj'," alleged Naidu.

He said Salaam's family lost all hope of leading a peaceful life after Nandyala police terrorised and mentally tortured them, which led to all of them throwing themselves under a goods train. He likened their deaths to an 'animal sacrifice' in an alleged diabolical rule in the southern state.

"Ruthless harassment in the form of false cases and oral threats drove the Muslim family to end their lives. Prior to his death, Salaam told his mother-in-law how the police threatened to send him to jail," Naidu alleged.

According to the former Chief Minister, Salaam's mother-in-law stated that he was first implicated in a false robbery case and sent to jail. "He came out of jail after 42 days and tried to earn his livelihood by driving an auto rickshaw. Again, another false case was filed and Salaam was called to the police station where he was terrorised," said the TDP supremo.

In addition to demanding a CBI probe, Naidu also demanded the dismissal of circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar and the suspension of local DSP.

On Sunday, circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were arrested for abetment to suicide of Salaam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14). The four died by suicide last Wednesday due to alleged police harassment. The policemen immediately got bail but the state government had filed a bail cancellation petition.

The Salaam familyâ€™s suicide has taken a political colour in the southern state with the incumbent YSRCP and TDP trading barbs at each other.



(With IANS inputs)

READ: Thunderstorm and lightning in store for parts of Andhra this Deepavali