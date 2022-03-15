Jagan’s brother-in-law Anil meets BC leaders, sparks speculation of political entry

Anil Kumar met leaders of various associations, who are said to have lamented that their problems were not being addressed by the YSRCP government.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's brother-in-law Anil Kumar met with various leaders of SC, ST, BC and minority associations from the north Andhra Pradesh region on Monday, March 14, giving rise to speculations over his plans to float a new political outfit in opposition to the ruling YSR Congress Party. After Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila launched a separate political party in Telangana, now her husband Anil Kumar, who is a preacher, has sparked speculations of similar efforts in Andhra Pradesh.

Anil met leaders of various groups of backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minorities in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 14. He later told the media that they spoke about the problems they were facing. "They spoke about their hardships. They said there is nobody to take care of them. Since they had extended support (to YSRCP) on my appeal, it's now my duty to stand by them. I can't go back on my word," he said.

Speaking to the media, All India Christian Council leaders Kampa Hanoku and Nagaraju said that many members of BC, SC, ST and minority communities had voted for YSRCP in 2019 due to campaigning by Anil. They lamented that since then, they have been unable to meet with CM Jagan and express their concerns. Anil told them that he will think and decide how to undo the injustice that they spoke about. When asked about floating a new political party, he said, "It has to be a serious decision. Starting a new party is not that easy," he remarked.

Nagaraju said that SC associations have complained about not being able to access schemes, subsidies. Hanoku said that Christians in the state have been facing injustice, with attacks in the name of religious conversions. He said that they were unable to enjoy religious freedom in the state, and were scared to build new churches. He also referred to the government’ move to close government-aided schools started by Christian missionaries which was later revoked.

“We all asked him (Anil) to set up a party, and assured our support. We asked if a BC leader will be made CM, and he responded positively,” Hanoku said. He said that since the SC, ST, BC, minority groups were unable to communicate their problems to the CM, they expressed their issues to Anil and asked him if he would communicate their problems to the CM as his relative, or come up with an alternative solution.

He said he would bring to the notice of the government the issues raised by the BCs, SCs, STs, Muslims and Christians. On whether he would seek an appointment with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anil said he has not met him for two-and-a-half years as both of them were busy. Responding to another query, he said the leaders during the meeting demanded that he float a political party. "They also felt that their problems will be solved if they have a CM from backward classes. I told them to do whatever they want," he said.

Anil also responded in affirmative when asked if the leaders he met wanted Sharmila to float a party in Andhra Pradesh.

When Jagan Mohan Reddy was leading YSRCP's poll campaign in 2019, his mother YS Vijayamma, sister Sharmila and brother-in-law Anil were all with him. However, after YSRCP came to power with a landslide majority, it was reported that differences had cropped up among them. After lying low for more than one-and-a-half years, Sharmila took a plunge into politics in neighbouring Telangana by floating the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) last year. Vijayamma attended the party's launch programme and blessed her daughter even as Jagan made it clear through his aides that he differs with his sister.

In January, Sharmila hinted at launching a party in Andhra Pradesh. "Never say never," she said when she was asked whether she was planning to launch a party in Andhra Pradesh. "It would be foolish if those in power think they would remain in power forever. Those who are not in power, can never come to power if they feel they can't. So never say never," she had said.

With IANS inputs