Jagan govt waives electricity bill for 3 months to theatres as relief measure

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce had earlier written to the government for help to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

The Andhra Pradesh government announced relief measures for movie theatres, on Tuesday, to help recover from the losses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic. Official orders announcing the relief measures were given by the Information and Public Relation (I & PR) department of the government on April 6.

As a part of the relief measures, the government has waived off the electricity charges for all the theatres including multiplexes for the months of April, May and June 2020, and has given the option for deferred payment by another six months, from July to December.

Meanwhile, the government would also provide grants for 50% of the interest subvention for the loans availed by the cinema theatres, with a maximum limit of 4.5% per annum. But this is applicable only for single-screen theatres.

According to the order, “The maximum loan amount up to which interest subvention will be given is Rs10 lakh for ‘A’ and ‘B’ centres and Rs 5 lakh for ‘C’ centres. The interest subvention will be applicable for a period of one year after the moratorium period of six months. This package is not applicable to Multiplexes.”

The order further acknowledges that the film industry contributes to the state exchequer in the form of state GST and provides livelihood to many scores of people.

Last year, on June 9, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) had written to the government seeking help to recover from the losses incurred, as the cinema theatres were shut down, film studios were empty and shootings came to a standstill during the lockdown that was announced in March 2020.

Though the government granted permission to reopen the cinema theatres in October 2020 and mandated that theatres follow the COVID-19 safety norms, however, business hasn't been good in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The government has further directed the managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) to take necessary action plans for the implementation of the relief measures.