Jagan condemns Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s remarks against PM Modi

Jagan said that instead of pointing fingers, the Chief Ministers and Prime Minister should work together to combat the pandemic.

A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, hinting that the interaction with the PM on the COVID-19 crisis was of no help, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the remarks.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Hemanth Soren’s remarks, Jagan tweeted on Friday, “I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter whatever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation.”

He added, “In this war against COVID-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.”

On Thursday, Hemant Soren had a conversation with the Prime Minister regarding the prevailing COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister was reportedly disappointed as he was not allowed to speak or present pertinent issues from his state before the PM, and it was only the PM who spoke throughout the meeting.

Following the meeting, taking a dig at the PM, the Jharkhand CM tweeted, “Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It would have been better if he would have talked business and heard the issues.”

Mann Ki Baat is a pre-recorded radio programme in which the Prime Minister addresses the citizens on various issues pertaining to national importance through All India Radio (AIR). The first broadcast was made on October 3, 2014.

Jagan, who is not part of the NDA fold, coming in support of the Prime Minister has raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand is among the 10 states and Union territories collectively accounting for over 75% of daily COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to the latest data, as per PTI. The state reported 133 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the viral disease in the state to 3,479 while 6,974 cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 2,70,089.

The mortality rate in the state at 1.28% remains higher than the national mortality rate of 1.10%. According to a bulletin issued by the Jharkhand Health Department, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 76.26% as against the national average of 82%.