'Jagame Thandhiram' to 'Malik': 7 Tamil and Malayalam films coming on OTT

The uncertainty over when theatres will reopen has made many producers look at an OTT release.

Flix Entertainment

Dhanushâ€™s Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram is set to release on Netflix India on June 18, Friday. This will be the actorâ€™s first direct OTT (Over-the-Top) release. Though rumours about its OTT release had been doing the rounds for a while, lead actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj made it clear that they wanted it to be a theatrical release. However, the uncertainty over when theatres will reopen has pushed the team to go the OTT way.

Not just Jagame Thandhiram, with theatres remaining closed across the country in the second wave of COVID-19 starting April this year, many films may not wait until cinema halls and multiplexes reopen. Several films have been postponed indefinitely.

Cutting their losses, many producers are choosing to opt for an OTT release. Here's a look at the Tamil and Malayalam films that are headed for an OTT release.

Tamil

Jagame Thandhiram

This is Karthik Subbarajâ€™s upcoming feature length film release after Petta in 2019. This multi-star cast film with Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead was majorly shot in the United Kingdom and is expected to release on Netflix India on June 18 at 12.30 pm across 190 countries in 17 languages.

Sumo

Actor Shiva and Priya Anandâ€™s upcoming comedy is rumoured to release on Amazon Prime video although the official confirmation from the makers is yet to be made. The film has been awaiting a release date since 2019.

Thuglaq Durbar

Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s political comedy drama, co-starring Manjima Mohan, Raashi Khanna, Karunakaran, and Samyuktha, is expected to release on Disney + Hotstar. The official date of its release is yet to be announced.

Netrikann

This Nayanthara thriller, reported to be the remake of the Korean film Blind, is also speculated to have a direct OTT release. According to some reports, the makers are in talks to release this film on Disney + Hotstar in July.

Malayalam

Malik

Fahadh Faasilâ€™s Malik was scheduled to hit the theatres along with Mohanlalâ€™s Marakkar on May 13 this year, but unfortunately, they had to cancel and reschedule. Producer Anto Joseph, meanwhile, has announced that this film would have a direct OTT release but he is yet to reveal the platform or the date. Going by the grapevine, the film will be out on Amazon Prime Video.

Cold Case

This is Prithvirajâ€™s investigative thriller and is also produced by Malikâ€™s producer Anto Joseph. This film too is heading for a direct OTT release and more details are awaited on the platform and the date.

Churuli

Lijo Jose Pellisseryâ€™s Churuli starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Fort and Joju George in lead roles had its premiere this February at the Kerala International film Festival. While its OTT partner is Amazon Prime Video, the makers are yet to announce a date.