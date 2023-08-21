Jadavpur University ragging death: UGC team likely to visit uni next week

Jadavpur University authorities have submitted two reports to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the steps taken to prevent ragging within the campus.

news News

A team from the anti-ragging cell of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to arrive in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) next week to probe the August 10 ragging-related death of a fresher. Giving a hint on this count on Monday, August 21, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the state government must take the full responsibility for the unfortunate incident as it had been silent so far in stopping the menace of ragging within university campuses. The fresher was allegedly being ragged by a former student who had passed out in 2022 but was still reportedly staying on campus. The accused student has since been arrested and charged with murder by Kolkata police.

“JU did not adopt any step to implement the anti-ragging guidelines set by UGC. The state government remained silent even after clear instructions from the court on this count. How could outsiders have free entry into the JU campus? Why did the police not take any action on this count? The state government now cannot shy away from its responsibility. There is no requirement for any new anti- ragging law. What is required is the implementation of the existing guidelines on this count,” Pradhan said.

JU authorities have submitted two reports to the UGC on the latter’s inquiries on the steps taken to prevent ragging within the campus. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Human Rights Commission summoned the JU Dean of Students, Rajat Roy, to its office on Monday to question him on actions taken by him after receiving the news of the death of the fresher.

The newly-appointed interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau also called a meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the university on Monday and asked all departmental heads to be present.

JU insiders said that the Monday’s meeting will discuss the steps needed to be taken to stop the events of ragging and harassment of freshers. The progress regarding separating the hostel for first-year students will also be discussed.