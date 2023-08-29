Jadavpur Uni ragging death: 6 accused remanded to judicial custody till Sept 8

After hearing both sides, a Kolkata lower court remanded the six accused to judicial custody till September 8.

Six present and former students of Jadavpur University (JU), who have been accused in the ragging-related death of a fresher of the university on August 10, were remanded to judicial custody till September 8 by a lower court in Kolkata on Monday, August 28. These six are Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Asif Azaml, Ankan Sardar, Saptak Kamilla, Asit Sardar, and Suman Nashkar.

After the accused were presented before the court on Monday, their counsels moved their bail petition on grounds of 'impressive' academic career. The defence counsels also claimed that the main culprits are roaming freely after being let off.

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, argued that academic brilliance does not allow anyone to 'provoke' an innocent person to end his life. “Someone might be an excellent scientist. But does that achievement give him or her the right to be the cause for the death of anyone?” the public prosecutor asked.

After hearing both sides, the judge remanded the six accused to judicial custody till September 8.