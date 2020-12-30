Jacqueline Fernandez to make cameo in Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Phantom’

The makers of the film will reportedly launch the teaser at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai early in 2021.

Flix SANDALWOOD

It is being reported that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will make a special appearance in the Kichcha Sudeep starrer Phantom. She will appear in a scene or two, as well as a special number in the film.

Confirming this, the co-producer of the film, Alankar Pandian of Invenio Films, said in an interview with the Times of India, “Jacqueline has been in talks with Invenio Films to star in the Bollywood remake of a popular Tamil film, so, when she was approached for the cameo in Phantom, she readily agreed. Before signing up, which she did over the weekend, she heard the song and wanted a briefing about the setting for her character, etc. She is expected to shoot for her portions in April next year.”



Earlier, there were reports that the filmmakers were planning to release the teaser of Phantom at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Alankar Pandian said that all plans were made for the teaser launch there, but it had to be put off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, he confirmed that the launch will happen there and that the new release date will probably be in late January or early February.

For Phantom, Sudeep is teaming up with director Anup Bhandari, making this is their first outing together. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.



Even though Phantom is still in the making, Anup and Sudeep are collaborating for another venture. According to reports, Billa Ranga Baashaa will be bankrolled by Sudeep’s banner Supri Yanvi Picture Studio on a budget of Rs 75 crore, which is an expensive film in Sandalwood. Billa Ranga Baashaa is touted to be a science fiction film set in the year 2209. All other details regarding this film are being kept under wraps for now, say sources. There are reports doing the rounds that Billa Ranga Baashaa will be made in multiple languages and released across the globe.



While the shooting of Phantom is on, Sudeep’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the star’s upcoming Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March, but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya composed the music for this venture, while Shekar Chandru handled the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female leads in Kotigobba 3 with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.



Kichcha Sudeep was last seen on the silver screen in the Bollywood flick Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

