IUML worker stabbed to death in Malappuram, police say 'family rivalry' is reason

The family has rejected the police version and alleged that Sameer was killed for political reasons.

news Crime

The police in Kerala's Malappuram district have denied that an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was murdered even as the victim's family members claim that he was killed for political reasons.

Aryadan Sameer, an IUML worker, died in Keezhattoor on Thursday after a clash on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, he was involved in another clash during the rally following the Keezhattoor panchayat elections. The police said that Sameer was accidentally stabbed in the melee that broke out later in the night near the shop run by him. Though Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday.

"In the local polls, the UDF had a massive victory in the Keezhattoor panchayath. When UDF workers were celebrating, CPI(M) and DYFI members tried to create an issue," Vallikunnu MLA Abdul Hameed, a member of IUML, alleged.

The police, however, said that the death was due to a clash between two families that extended after it began during the political rally. "There were ongoing clashes between the two families, Kizhakkanparamban and Aryadan. Two days ago, we had a negotiation at the police station. Yesterday, Nisar, one of the accused who is an auto driver, first provoked another person Baputty while he was riding a scooter, and that led to a fight. Sameer was Bapputty's relative," Malappuram Police Chief Abdul Karim told media persons.

The police chief added that the two groups clashed at the political rally following the local body elections. "The beginning of the last fight between these families was the clash that occurred during the rally when crackers were hurled. This was after the elections. Sameer was not involved in it but Baputtu was," the police added.

However, Muhammed Aryadan, Sameer's relative, denied the police version of events and alleged, "It's not a family issue. It's a fully political issue. We don't have any family issues."

Political leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, have called for a detailed probe into the incident and the clash between CPI(M) and IUML workers.