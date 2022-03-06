IUML supremo Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal passes away in Ernakulam, he was 74

One of the most popular leaders of the IUML, Hyder Ali Thangal was under treatment for cancer for a long time and passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 6.

news Death

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday, March 6. He died at a private hospital in Ernakulam district’s Angamaly. The 74-year-old leader was the president of IUML in Kerala for 12 years. He was also the Managing Director of Chandrika daily.

Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, who is known as Panakkad Hyder Ali Thangal, had been the district president of IUML Malappuram for about 18 years. He was also a religious scholar and was one of the most popular leaders of IUML ever.

The leader had been admitted in Angamaly’s Little Flower Hospital for the last two weeks. He was under treatment for cancer for a long time and suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the hospital said.

Many senior IUML leaders are at the hospital in Angamaly to receive the body of Hyder Ali Thangal.

Leaders from different political parties condoled the death of the leader.

Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan said, “Hyder Ali Thangal was a calm personality in Kerala politics. He worked for communal harmony. Irrespective of political differences, he maintained good relationship with all. Apart from politics he led many other charity and educational institutions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all who are in deep pain over his demise.”

“The demise of the IUML leader is really painful. I have a close relationship with the Panakkad family. After Pookoya Thangal, I had a very good relationship with Shihab Thangal and later with Hyder Ali Thangal. He was a sincere and powerful leader. The family stood firmly in support of the unity and integrity of the Muslim community in Kerala. He also worked hard for communal harmony in Kerala,” AK Antony, Congress veteran leader, said.

“Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal and I were close. He was a perfect social servant. He never limited himself in his political views, he had good relations with other community and political ideologies,” PS Sreedharan Pillai, former Kerala BJP President and Goa Governor said.

“He was a great leader. This is a huge loss for Kerala. He was a calm person and made strong decisions. He will certainly influence the coming generations. My heartfelt condolences,” Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister said.

Hyder Ali Thangal’s funeral will be held at 9 am on Monday in Panakkad.



