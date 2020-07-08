IUMLâ€™s C Seenath elected as Kannur Mayor

Seenath defeated LDFâ€™s EP Latha by one vote.

Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML)â€™s C Seenath was elected as Kannur Corporation Mayor on Wednesday. Seenath defeated the CPI(M) candidate EP Latha by a single vote. While Seenath secured 28 votes, Latha got 27.

The election was held at the Collectorate auditorium. The election procedures followed COVID-19 protocols. The councilors were divided and seated in three separate batches to cast their votes.

After the results, district Collector TV Subhash read the oath to Seenath.Parliament member K Sudhakaran, MLA KM Shaji and other prominent Congress leaders attended the oath taking ceremony.

On June 13, then corporation Mayor Suma Balakrishnan stepped down from the post. This was based on an agreement between the Congress and IUML that they would share the Mayor post in rotation.

Kannur Corporation Mayor post is reserved for women representatives.

On June 12, PK Ragesh from the Congress was re-elected as deputy mayor of the Kannur Dorporation. The election was held after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) moved a no-confidence motion against Ragesh, who was a deputy mayor for four years. LDF moved the motion after an IUML councilor supported the LDF as he had differences with United Democratic Front (UDF). Ragesh defeated the LDF candidate Vellora Rajan by one vote.

Four years ago, Ragesh had stood as an independent and became the deputy mayor with support from the LDF. However, Ragesh switched loyalties to the Congress later. In 2019, UDF moved a no-confidence motion against the then LDF mayor EP Latha, who was forced to step down when Suma got elected with the support of Ragesh.

The agreement was for Congressâ€™ Suma to be Mayor for six months, followed by an IUML leader for six months.