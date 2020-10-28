IUML MLA questioned by ED in Kerala over alleged money laundering

It has been alleged that VK Ebrahim Kunju deposited a huge amount of unaccounted money in the bank account of a media house after demonetisation.

After Kerala High Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to proceed with the investigation against Indian Union of Muslim League leader VK Ebrahim Kunju in an alleged money laundering case, the former Public Works Department Minister was questioned by ED on Wednesday. Ebrahim Kunju is currently an MLA from the Kalamassery constituency.

It has been alleged that the former minister had deposited Rs 10 crore in two bank accounts belonging to the IUML mouthpiece â€˜Chandrikaâ€™ in Kochi on November 15, 2016. The money was allegedly unaccounted for. He is accused to have deposited the money after demonetisation, which is when Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes deemed illegal tender by the central government.

It was after Kalamassery-native Girish Babu filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation against the MLA for alleged money laundering that the High Court asked the ED to investigate the case. As per reports, the cash was deposited in the account owned by the media house in two nationalized banks on the same day.

However, the former minister had denied the allegations then, claiming that the funds were transferred as subscriber funds, which used to be collected by the management of the media house on a regular basis. There are also allegations against the MLA over corruption in Palarivattom flyover case.

Ebrahim Kunju was the PWD minister under the United Democratic Front-led government from 2011 to 2016. It was during his tenure that the Palarivattom flyover, which was broken in a short span due to poor construction, was built. The 442-m-long Palarivattom flyover was opened for vehicles in 2016. The work had started in 2014 and estimated budget was Rs 42 crore. A year after its inauguration, cracks started appearing in the structure.

The Vigilance Department had questioned Ebrahim Kunju in that case earlier.