IUML MLA KM Shaji threatens to 'retaliate' against those making make false allegations

He was referring to controversies surrounding his election in the 2016 Assembly polls.

news Controversy

A video of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji’s is beng widely shared in social media, in which he is seen raising threat against those spreading ‘false allegations’ against him. Speaking about the controversies related with the 2016 election, KM Shaji stated that he will retaliate against those who made false accusations against him.

After being elected as Azhikode MLA in Kannur district in 2016 Assembly polls, his rival candidate MV Nikesh Kumar, a television journalist, had moved the court alleging that Shaji used communal remarks in the run-up to the polls. He had alleged that the Shaji had distributed pamphlets to Muslim voters, asking them not to vote for non-Muslim candidates. Considering this, in November 2018, Kerala High Court set aside his election result, however, the same month the Supreme Court stayed the HC order.

In the controversial video, though Shaji does not name anyone specifically, he raised the threat while speaking about the 2016 election.

“In the 2016 Assembly election, everything was tested against UDF and me as a people’s representative. But they did not get anything. It is after that they came with a dirty allegation against me,” KM Shaji can be heard saying in the video.

He further says that he will retaliate against those who raised unnecessary allegations even if they were in IUML before.

“I will bring out those who raise unnecessary accusations against me. However big a fish he is, do not doubt, I will reveal him and all details of how much he received for doing this, even if it is someone who was someone within the party before or outside the party. If my name is KM Shaji, I will retaliate strongly,” the MLA said during an event of Youth Leauge, the youth wing of the Muslim League, which was held recently.

Watch video of the controversial speech:

KM Shaji is also facing a probe by state and central agencies in an alleged bribery case, in which he is accused of taking Rs 25 lakh for sanctioning some courses in Azhikode High School, an aided school at his constituency in Kannur during 2013 and 2014. While Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against Shaji in the case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year has summoned him for questioning after getting complaint about the alleged scam.

Shaji said that anyone who 'played' behind his back would not be forgotten and issued open threats to such leaders.

With the video kicking off a row, on Thursday, KM Shaji came out to the media clarifying that he meant he will retaliate in a legal way. Reportedly, a section in IUML is upset with his remark on the party in the video. A section of IUML leadership is already reportedly upset with KM Shaji as he has told the party that he wants to contest from Kasaragod, a stronghold of the party, and not from his sitting seat, Azhikode.