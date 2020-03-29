IUML leader, son booked for breaking quarantine to attend family wedding

A case was filed against Noorbina Rasheed, leader of the IUML women’s wing, and her son who returned from the US and had been under home quarantine during his sister’s wedding.

Subin Rasheed, son of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) women’s wing leader Noorbina Rasheed, has been booked by the Chevayur Police in Kozhikode for allegedly taking part in a wedding at his house while he was under quarantine for COVID-19.

Holding a wedding at a time the government has been repeatedly stressing on avoiding large gatherings is also a reason for the case. Subin and his parents have been booked, an official at the Chevayur police station told TNM.

“Subin arrived in Kerala from the US on March 14 and was supposed to be under home quarantine for 14 days. But on March 21, he took part in the wedding celebrations of his sister, which were held in their house in Malaparamba Housing Colony. A complaint was given by the Corporation secretary,” the official said.

The case has been registered under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Noorbina told Asianet News that the family has not violated any law on both counts. “The wedding happened on March 21, Saturday. At the time the Chief Minister had only asked that weddings be conducted in a simple manner, with no more than 50 people. There were only about 10 to 20 people in the house. Even our relatives had been asked not to come. We changed the venue from a wedding hall to the compound of our house. On the other question of my son being in quarantine, he had come from the US at a time when the country was not in the high risk list. Also he came from Houston and not New York (where the most number of cases were reported),” Noorbina said.

In early 2018, Noorbina and two other women had created history by becoming the first three elected women leaders in the IUML’s state secretariat. Noorbina was appointed the general secretary of the Vanitha League, IUML’s women’s wing. She had told TNM then that it was a surprise but that they had been requesting it for some time since there was an impression outside the party that it was not a women-friendly one.