IUML leader MK Muneer receives death threat over anti-Taliban Facebook post

The former Kerala minister said that the Taliban stood for regressive politics that never respected human rights and called it anti-human and anti-women.

Senior legislator of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and former Kerala minister MK Muneer on August 25, Wednesday, received an anonymous threat letter for posting a message against the brutalities committed by the Taliban against the people of Afghanistan, on social media. Muneer stated that the letter he received in the morning said that if he failed to withdraw the anti-Taliban post from his Facebook page in 24 hours, he and his family would be eliminated.

The letter, written in the name of â€˜Taliban Oru Vismayamâ€™ (Taliban, an amazement), said that Muneer's Facebook post was based on his "anti-Muslim" views. In a Facebook post on August 17, Muneer said that the people of Afghanistan had always gone through an extremely severe crisis. "Now that the danger of the Taliban has once again come to them. Taliban is regressive politics that never respected human rights. It's that of discrimination and extreme fundamentalism," the post read. Muneer in the post called Taliban anti-human and anti-women.

"We will decide how our women should live. Keep your decisions within your house," the letter said in response. The letter, posted from the Government Medical College area in Kozhikode district, also warned that Muneer will meet the fate of Professor TJ Joseph in Thodupuzha, whose hand was chopped off in 2010 on allegations of blasphemy. Professor TJ Joseph was the faculty of the NewMans College at Thodupuzha in Idukki. He was attacked by members of the Popular Front of India, alleging that one of his questions in an internal examination in the college had inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Muneer, however, said that he won't withdraw the post and will not make compromises on his stand against terrorism and extremism, reported the Times of India. Muneer also said that he submitted a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief Anil Kant in this regard.