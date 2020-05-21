It's official: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj engaged!

Rana shared the pictures on his social media pages.

Days after Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati announced on social media that he is getting married to Miheeka Bajaj, the actor posted pictures of the two of them from what looks like their engagement ceremony. Miheeka runs an event management company.

On May 12, Rana had shared a photo of the two of them together and declared that Miheeka had said 'yes' to him. The news came as a surprise for his fans.

And she said Yes :) pic.twitter.com/iu1GZxhTeN — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 12, 2020

In the two photos that Rana shared on Thursday, he's dressed in a traditional white pattu pancha and shirt while Miheeka can be seen in a pink and yellow saree. Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is in place, the ceremony appears to have taken place with a limited number of guests. The venue is reportedly Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Rana's father, producer Suresh Babu Dagubatti, had dismissed the news that the couple was getting engaged. He claimed that the two families were meeting to fix the engagement and wedding dates.

“It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward,” Suresh Babu had told TNIE.

On Thursday, however, Rana's caption in his new tweet reads, "And it's official!"

Miheeka runs an event management and decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio. According to reports, Miheeka, a native of Hyderabad, got into design and decor because of her love for Indian architecture. She also holds a diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London.

Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj own the jewellery brand Krsala. Speaking to the e-magazine You and I, Miheeka in an interview in 2018 had said that her mother was initially involved in events and weddings and later became one of the top wedding décor planners in India. Miheeka also has a brother named Samarth, as per a report in 2017, who heads Krsala’s management and production. Samarth is married to Sasha, who is the sister of a prominent fashion designer, Kunal Rawal.