Italian Open: Djokovic downs Norrie to reach 17th consecutive quarterfinals in Rome

Novak Djokovic continued the quest for his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 crown on Tuesday when he moved past Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open at the Foro Italico on Tuesday, May 16. The current world No. 1 is now through to the last eight stage in Rome for the 17th consecutive year. It was the 91st ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of Djokovic's career.

"So far so good," Djokovic was quoted by ATP Tour website. "It was an early start today. Strange conditions and we warmed up for just 20 minutes. I was rushing a little bit and we couldn't play before because of the rain, so I am glad to overcome the challenge in straight sets and move on," he said.

Djokovic has finished in the top eight of the tournament in each of his participations. On the Foro Italico, the Serbian has won six editions of the tournament and is the reigning champion. The 35-year-old Serb is chasing his seventh title in Rome, having triumphed at the event in 2008, 2011, 2014-15, 2020 and 2022. Following his 89-minute win, he will next meet Dane Holger Rune.

On the other hand, Norrie was aiming to reach the quarterfinals at an ATP Masters 1000 for the second time this season, after advancing to that stage in Indian Wells. In other action, Rune halted Alexei Popyrin's career-best run at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The 20-year-old Dane scored a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory in their fourth-round showdown on Tuesday, May 16.

Rune, who is making his debut in Rome, now holds an 11-2 record on clay this season. The World No. 7 reached the final in Monte-Carlo last month before he clinched his fourth tour-level title in Munich.

The Dane will head into his quarterfinal meeting against Djokovic with confidence, having defeated the Serbian in the 2022 Paris final.