Hitting out at the Centre over the Union Budget 2020 presented on Saturday, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Issac stated that the budget is a ‘war cry’ against the state. He also alleged that the Centre ‘completely ignored’ the demands of the state.

“The Union Budget is a war cry against the state. There has never been such a low allocation for Kerala in history,” he said. He also said that there was no increase in allocation of the central funds to the states as compared to last year.

The Minister also stated that the Budget was mere rhetoric to cover up the recession in the country.

"It now appears that unless the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes, Kerala will not get anything. Kerala has got a raw deal in the award of the Finance Commission too. In the last fiscal we got Rs 17,872 crore and this time it's Rs 15,236 crore. This is clearly targeting Kerala," said Thomas Issac.

He also said that the budget is a repetition of the one presented last year. “The result will be the same as that of last year. The financial crisis of the country is not going to ease out, rather it is going to become severe,” the minister said as per a Mathrubhumi report.

The Union Budget announced a new, optional, individual Income Tax regime but Thomas Issac criticised that the Centre has complicated the tax system.

“The Centre has reduced Rs 10,000 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. All states had said that allocation for the project should be increased,” the minister said, reported Asianet News.

He also alleged that even though the Centre keeps telling there is no money, the rich are given tax exemption and even the property’s of the country is being sold out to them.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

