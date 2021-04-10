‘It’s a wrap’: Dulquer Salmaan finishes shooting for ‘Salute’

Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Salute’ stars Bollywood actor Diana Penty opposite Dulquer.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan who had collaborated with director Rosshan Andrrews for upcoming Malayalam film Salute, took to social media on Friday to announce that he has wrapped up shooting for the movie. He conveyed his best wishes to the cast and crew members and also thanked them for making the shooting experience a memorable journey.

Thanking the director for presenting the opportunity to him, Dulquer shared a photo with director Rosshan and wrote in an Instagram caption, “And it’s a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team (sic).”

He also expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew members who were on board for the venture. “Every cast member and crew member worked on the film like it was their own and it was a close knit family doing their best. My love and gratitude to each and every one of you. Can’t wait to share the movie with the world,” Dulquer stated.

Written by Sanjay and Bobby, the action-drama stars Bollywood actor Diana Penty opposite Dulquer. Salute also features actors Manoj K Jayan Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, Saikumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, among others in prominent roles Dulquer essays the role of Sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran. The shooting for the venture commenced in the month of February in parts of Thiruvananthapuram.

The teaser of Salute has racked over 26 lakh views since it premiered on YouTube on March 4. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is bankrolling Salute. The action drama has music by noted Kollywood musician Santhosh Narayanan, while Sreekar Prasad is on board as the editor. Aslam K Purayil has been roped in for cinematography for the venture.

Watch the teaser of Salute here: