IT raids across 50 locations in Karnataka, including residence of Yediyurappa's aide

According to IANS, the raids were conducted in connection with alleged corruption in the Irrigation Department.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday, October 7, carried out search and seizure operations in multiple locations in Bengaluru and in Bagalkot district including the residence of Umesh, an aide to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The raids were reportedly in connection with alleged discrepancies in the major schemes implemented by the Irrigation Department during Yediyurappa's tenure, with crores suspected to have crossed hands as kickbacks in the process.

According to IANS, the IT sleuths have recovered four bags full of documents from the residence of Umesh, located in Bhashyam circle in Bengaluru. He was said to be dealing with transfers and movement of files under Yediyurappa. Sleuths have also raided six locations belonging to Umesh's close relatives. Sources told IANS that Umesh was a BMTC driver and came in contact with Yediyurappa when he was the opposition leader decades ago. Umesh has also worked as the personal secretary of Yediyurappa for some time and owns properties in Bengaluru, sources said.

As many as 300 officers “raided” the houses and offices of industrialists, contractors, and chartered accountants. Sources said that the action came on information obtained from an insider of the state Irrigation Department on amassing of wealth by the accused persons by evading taxes and other means.

IT officers also raided the residences of chartered accountant Amala in Hegde Nagar and R Lakshmikanth, a resident of Chamundeshwari Layout in Bengaluru. Raids have also been conducted at the office of Rahul Enterprises in Sahakarnagar in Bengaluru.

A team of IT officers conducted the raid on contractor DR Uppar's residence in Bagalkot city. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he does not know anything about IT raids, and maintained that he will react after obtaining information about them.