Issue work order for pothole-filling in 36 hours, Karnataka HC directs BBMP

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, April 19, directed the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to issue the requisite work orders within 36 hours to American Road Technology Private Limited so that they can undertake further pothole-filling work on identified stretches in the city. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asked the civic body to submit a report on the issue by April 21.

"First you blame traffic, then you blame infrastructure, then the rains, for years together, and other agencies. What is left for you to blame, how many people will you go on passing the buck to? We just want the roads to be repaired and you are not getting the work started..." the bench remarked, while passing the order.

Appearing for the company operating Python machines, the counsel informed the court that the BBMP is yet to issue work orders to repair the roads identified in the joint survey that was recently carried out. The counsel submitted that the work could not be initiated because the work order has not been issued. The advocate for the BBMP meanwhile sought time to finalise the work order stating that the company had some issues with the formalities.

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction with the civic body for the delay in issuing work orders despite the survey identifying roads in need of immediate repair. The bench observed that in view of the pre-monsoon showers, some stretches needed urgent attention.

The High Court was hearing a public interest litigation filed in 2015, pointing out the bad condition of roads in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is infamous for its pothole-ridden roads which have claimed several lives. Last month, days after a man succumbed to his injuries due to an accident as a result of a pothole, the high court had said that a feeling of guilt haunts them whenever they read such reports.

Ashwin was fetching food for his mother when he died in an accident in MS Palya on March 14. He was riding a bike and fell down while crossing a huge pothole and suffered fatal injuries. Referring to Ashwin’s death, the high court had directed the BBMP to fill potholes on all major roads within 15 days.

