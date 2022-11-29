Israeli Ambassador, Anupam Kher slam IFFI jury head for criticism of The Kashmir Files

In a series of tweets, Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said filmmaker Nadav Lapid was drawing connections between his dislike of the political situation in Israel and the film.

Slamming Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of the film The Kashmir Files at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon called Lapid’s comments an “abuse” of India’s invitation to him to chair the festival jury. Lapid, who had served as the jury head of the film gala, had termed The Kashmir Files a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 on the night of Monday, November 28. Gilon also said that Lapid was clearly drawing connections between his dislike of the political situation in Israel and the film, and asked him to hold back criticism of other countries without “enough factual basis”. Actor Anupam Kher, who was part of the film, responded to Lapid's comments and said that truth would always trump falsehood.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Lapid had said: "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival … I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life." Lapid has written and directed award-winning films like Ahed’s Knee (Jury Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival) and Synonyms (Golden Bear at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival).

Condemning Lapid’s remarks, Naor Gilon said the Israeli screenwriter and filmmaker had “abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at IFFI Goa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed” on him. Gilon also took objection to Lapid purportedly telling Israeli news website Ynetnews after the ceremony that “[Indian Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur] and I [Gilon] said on stage that there is similarity between our countries because ‘we fight a similar enemy and reside in a bad neighborhood’.” Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was among those present at the closing ceremony.

An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/8YpSQGMXIR — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

Anupam Kher also reacted to Lapid’s remarks and said on Tuesday that truth would always trump falsehood. In a Twitter post, Kher shared a series of stills from Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film Schindler's List along with a picture from The Kashmir Files. "No matter how big the lie is, it's always smaller than the truth in comparison," wrote the actor, who had attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22.

Gilon said that Lapid’s interview to Ynetnews made evident the connection drawn between his criticism of The Kashmir Files and his dislike to what was happening in Israeli politics, apparently referring to the Israel-Palestine conflict. “As you vocally did in the past, feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries. I’m not sure that you have enough factual basis to make such comparisons. I know I don’t,” Gilon said.

“I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price,” Gilon wrote, claiming that Indians’ reactions to Lapid’s statement drawing parallels with Schindler's List and the Holocaust showed “the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here”.

Gilon also indicated that Lapid’s remarks could lead to an outpouring of angry messages towards Israeli diplomats in India. “You will go back to Israel thinking that you are bold and ‘made a statement’. We, the representatives of Israel, would stay here. You should see our DM boxes following your ‘bravery’ and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility,” he wrote in a tweet.

The Israeli Ambassador also apologised for Lapid’s remarks. “The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship,” he wrote.

The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

