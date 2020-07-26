‘Isolate at home or CCC for mild symptoms’: Ramesh Aravind appeals on BBMP's behalf

In a campaign for the BBMP, the actor urged people to decongest hospital beds.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Popular Kannada actor, director and television host Ramesh Aravind has appealed to the public on behalf of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), urging them to help preserve hospital beds for patients who have more serious forms of COVID-19.

The video was shared in a tweet by Dr Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist who is a part of Karnataka state's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee. The doctor wrote, ““Let’s preserve the beds to those who deserve” a beautiful appeal by people’s star @Ramesh_aravind. Instead, Persons with mild or no symptoms can self isolate at home or at CCC”

Appealing on behalf of Bengaluru’s civic authority, Ramesh Aravind says, “People with mild symptoms of slight cough or mild fever are using their influence and getting themselves admitted in hospitals and lying in hospital beds.

There are many people waiting in queue for the same bed — those who need the bed urgently. But people with mild symptoms, who are in the first level of the disease, please don’t congest hospitals. Let us decongest the hospital beds. Only those who need it should use the service, this is my request.”A majority of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru have been reported to be asymptomatic. On the flip side, however, there are many COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and unable to find a hospital bed. Several instances of the persons dying before they were able to receive medical attention have been reported in the state capital.

Read: A large percent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic: Why this is concerning

Urging patients to also make use of the COVID-19 Care Centres, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad tweeted, “I request patients with no/mild symptoms to isolate themselves at home if they have facilities or at #Bengaluru CCCs.”

Let’s preserve hospital beds for those who are more deserving. A message well articulated by @Ramesh_aravind @epigiri. I request patients with no/mild symptoms to isolate themselves at home if they have facilities or at #Bengaluru CCCs. https://t.co/oZEfqimndg — N. Manjunatha Prasad,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) July 25, 2020

After the outbreak of the pandemic revealed a massive shortage of beds in the state, the government has been forced to look for alternatives for COVID-19 patients, including encouraging treatment at home for mild and asymptomatic cases.

Bengaluru — where multiple deaths have been reported on account of lack of bed availability — records thousands of cases every day. Earlier this month, the state government had said that it was looking into making asymptomatic patients stay at home.

Read: Karnataka mulls home isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients