'Isn't a draft meant for public criticism?': YouTuber Padma Priya to TNM on EIA video

Over the last week, Padma Priya has been subjected to a constant stream of abuse and allegations of anti-nationalism.

Twenty-four-year-old Padma Priya is a self-confessed introvert. Over the last three years, she has shunned social gatherings and pointless conversations, and instead uses social media to express her views, emotions and opinions.

But over the last week, Padma Priya's bubble has been sharply pierced by a constant stream of abuse and allegations of anti-nationalism. And all this, over a video she uploaded expressing her dissent against the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020.

The video which earned over two lakh views on YouTube and two million views on Instagram, has been widely shared across the state. In the video, Padma Priya criticises the amendments proposed in the draft including - exemption of public consultation for several industries, disallowing the public to raise concerns about violations and allowing post facto approval of industries.

"Within hours of my posting the video, I got one lakh views. And the next morning, friends and families started sending screenshots and I was happy that the video was doing well. People even called and congratulated me," she says, describing the first 24 hours after the video was posted. "But after that, everything changed. I started getting screenshots of abuse, people questioning what my qualifications are and accusing me of being propped by a political party," she adds.

Social media was divided by Padma Priya's content and she was abused for opposing the draft. The derogatory comments against her on Twitter were rooted in misogyny. Her previous videos giving 'beauty tips' were ridiculed and understanding of the draft was questioned.

"I am an educated citizen of this country. I have a postgraduate degree in microbiology and have worked in cancer research in Bengaluru. They can't just look at some content on YouTube and think they know me," she argues. In the past, she has put out videos on Instagram and the now defunt TikTok on child abuse, domestic violence and acid attacks. "But even if I didn't have these qualifications, as a citizen of this country, I have the right to criticise the draft," she adds.

The questions and allegations were not restricted to general Twitter users. BJP leader Kalyan posted a tweet asking for Padma Priya's personal details to be sent to him. Many alleged that Padma Priya was in cahoots with the DMK, even making lewd remarks about her.

Following the onslaught of abuse, Padma Priya, removed her video.

"My family and friends were really worried after a politician intervened. I am just a middle class woman, I have no power to fight these people. I was worried that my family would be targeted," she explains. "My video had anyway created discussion about EIA, which is what I wanted. So, I spoke to some lawyers I know and deleted the video," she adds.

But her decision only spurred critics to abuse her further. The decision to remove the video was seen as a sign of defeat.

"They started saying I was taking money from DMK and being propped up by them. I only came to know about the draft EIA after my sister and a colleague told me about it. After I read it, I was shocked and my video also conveys that emotion," she says. "Infact I didn't even consult anyone before voicing my opinion, it was based on my understanding and news reports that I researched. I have no links to political parties," she adds.

However, news of her videos on Tik Tok soon had her labelled as 'China kaikooli (slave)' and efforts to undermine her words were underway.

"I realised that if I didn't respond it would seem like I was accepting all this criticism. So I convinced my parents and posted another video. This time I raised questions on everything that matters - why the draft was only in English and why I can't raise my voice as a common citizen," she says. "At the end of the day, I am not doing this for fame or money. I am genuinely concerned for the environment. I don't want to become the news, I only want people to be aware of it. And I think I've done that well," she adds.

About the allegations of political affiliation, she has one final thing to say.

"I am not interested politics but I have always thought Prime Minister Modi is a strong leader and has protected our borders and soldiers. So, to be targeted by his party was hurtful," she says. "Isn't a draft meant for public criticism? We live in a democracy after all."

