Jaggi Vasudev said that the Karnataka Chief Minister will sign the MoU to improve soil health as part of Isha Foundationâ€™s â€˜Save Soilâ€™ campaign.

Isha Foundation will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government on Sunday to improve soil health as part of its Save Soil' campaign, its founder Jaggi Vasudev said on Saturday, June 18. On Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with several other Ministers, is arriving at the Palace Grounds where an MoU on 'Save Soil' will be signed, the spiritual leader told reporters.

Jaggi Vasudev arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday as part of his 100-day motorcycle journey for the â€˜Save Soilâ€™ campaign. He said the campaign, which started from London, is finally reaching Cauvery. He added that during the course, he covered 27,278 km and took part in 593 events held in the last 94 days.

The spiritual leader said his organisation has made separate 'save soil' policies for 193 nations based on the specifics of each country and, handed those documents over to those countries. Stating that the countries took those documents seriously, Jaggi Vasudev said 74 nations have agreed to implement the recommendations and signed the MoU.

In India, seven or eight states are going to sign the MoU. Karnataka is also going to sign, and implement it, he added. Speaking about the necessity to launch the campaign, he said the Minimum Organic Quantity in the soil should be at least 3 per cent, according to the UN agencies. However, not a single country in the world has reached this target, he said.

â€œWhile northern Europe has 1.48 per cent, which is the highest; in India, it is 0.68 per cent. The drop from one per cent is the beginning of desertification. In our country with a population of 1.33 billion, this has begun. If we don't act now, we will face serious consequences in the next 30 to 40 years, Jaggi Vasudev said.

He added that the Isha Foundation has recommended governments give incentives to the farmers to improve soil health.

