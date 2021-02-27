Irfan Pathan joins ‘Cobra’ final schedule in Russia

The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of 'Imaikka Nodigal' fame.

Actor Vikram earlier this week left for Russia for the final schedule of Cobra’s shooting. Ajay Gnanamuthu and his crew have been in Russia over the last few weeks prepping for the shoot. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this film, has joined the star cast in Russia. Sharing a picture from the shooting spot, Irfan wrote: “work mode on.”

Cobra is easily one of the most awaited films of the year not just because it is played by Vikram but also that he plays seven roles in it; a kind of challenge an actor like Vikram is game for. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame.

The makers recently released the first look teaser of the film. The teaser opens with Irfan Pathan and Vikram’s close-up shot and introduces Vikram as a mathematician and starts with a voice-over, ''Every problem has a mathematical solution". Vikram plays a mathematical genius in this film. The teaser also shows him committing high-stakes crimes using math. With action-packed sequences and a thumping background score by A R Rahman, the teaser is all about Vikram and his signature swag. It also gives a sneak-peak into Irfan Pathan's character, who plays an Interpol officer in the film.

The film has music by A R Rahman which marks the third-time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan. I Sivakumar Vijayan will be responsible for cinematography. The film is a trilingual, releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film marks the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty and veteran director KS Ravikumar is also a part of the star-cast. The film also stars Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamukkoya and Mohammad Ali Baig in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios.

Apart from Cobra, Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. He also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

Watch the teaser here:

