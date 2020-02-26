IQOO 3 5G launched in India with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 processor

IQOO is a brand that belongs to BBK Electronics the company that also owns OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Realme. IQOO 3 5G is the latest smartphone launched by the company in the Indian market with some more than decent specifications and features. Being one of the first 5G phones in the country, it is targeted at the gaming community with some specific features to enhance the gaming experience on the device.

The IQOO 3 5G comes with a 6.44-inch, full-HD+ Super AMOLED HDR 10+ display, with a screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with 91.40% screen-to-body ratio and Schott Xensation UP protective layer. 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 800 nits of peak brightness are two other features of the display highlighted by IQOO.

The processor fitted under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM support of 8GB and 12GB. The storage variants are 128GB and 256GB.

The IQOO 3 5G has a quad camera setup, with a 48MP sensor leading the pack. There are 2x13MP cameras, one a telephoto lens and the other a wide-angle snapper that is capable of capturing images within a 120-degree range. The fourth sensor is a 2MP portrait camera that can click Bokeh shots. The front camera housed inside a punch hole is a 16MP shooter.

A 4,440mAh battery, with support for the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology powers this device. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure logins.

IQOO has provided special pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons to help while playing games. The other feature is the 4D vibration feedback. Quantum Silver, Volcano Orange, and Tornado Black are the three colour options.

The IQOO 3 smartphone will be available in multiple option. At the base is the 8GB/128GB 4G only model that will be sold in the Indian market for Rs 36,990. The 8GB/256GB 4G only model comes for Rs 39,990. If you choose to buy the top end IQOO 3 5G model that has a 12GB/256GB combination, then you should be able to part with Rs 44,990. Look for launch-time offers like cashbacks etc.

Sale of the IQOO 3 starts on March 4 and can be bought on Flipkart or on IQOO.com.