IPL match in Bengaluru on May 21: Read details of parking restrictions

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 10 pm on May 21 near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

news Traffic

Bengaluru is gearing up for an IPL cricket match scheduled to take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 21. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during this highly anticipated event, city traffic police have implemented specific traffic arrangements and parking restrictions from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.

To facilitate the efficient movement of vehicles and minimise congestion, parking will be strictly prohibited on several roads near the stadium. Motorists are advised not to park their vehicles along the following roads: Queens Road, MG Road (from MG Road to Cubbon Road), Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

For the convenience of the public, limited parking facilities will be arranged, subject to availability. These designated parking places include the UB City parking lot, Kings Road, Kanteerava Stadium, BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar 1st Floor, and the Old KGID Building.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly, considering the parking restrictions and potential traffic congestion near Chinnaswamy Stadium.