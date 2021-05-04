IPL 2021 suspended after multiple players get COVID-19

This comes after two matches were rescheduled after players or team staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Indian Premier League 2021 has been suspended for the time being after multiple players from various teams have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla told ANI that IPL has been suspended for this season.

This comes after two matches were rescheduled after players or team staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus. BCCI rescheduled the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for COVID-19. All CSK playing members have tested negative during their scheduled RT-PCR tests. Shortly after, SunRisers Hyderabad player Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive and the teamâ€™s match against Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 4 evening, was rescheduled.

This is the second IPL match to be rescheduled after Monday's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game was postponed owing to a couple of KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- testing positive.

This is a developing story