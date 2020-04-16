IPL 2020 suspended due to coronavirus: BCCI

This is the first time that the tournament will not be conducted since its inauguration in 2008.

Coronavirus Sports

After much speculation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially stated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be suspended this year.

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice. The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so. BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments, and other State Regulatory bodies,” reads the release issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Earlier, the IPL had been temporarily suspended from March 13 to April 15. However, taking into consideration the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to remain a threat, the decision to not conduct the tournament this year has been taken.

Chief Operating Officer of the IPL Hemang Amin had reportedly called all franchise owners, informing them that the season will be cancelled.

This is the first time that the tournament will not be conducted since its inauguration in 2008. The seasons have always been traditionally held in the summer, between the months of March to May.

There is speculation that the BCCI may consider postponing the tournament until later this year. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

IPL 2020 would have been the 13th season of the tournament. IPL 2019 was won by the Mumbai Indians.