IPL 2020: KL Rahul wins Orange Cap, Rabada takes Purple Cap

At the conclusion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Kagiso Rabada walked away with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively following their superb performances. Rahul ended up as the highest run scorer, as he tallied a whopping 670 runs, scored at an average of 55.83, with five half-centuries and one century. His extraordinary form in the group stage meant that he remained on top of the charts despite KXIP not making it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan finished the season in second place with 618 runs after being dismissed for 15 in the final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He scored four half-centuries and two centuries, both of which came on the trot and made him the first Indian player to do so.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was third with 548 runs, including four half centuries. He is the first player to score more than 500 runs for six consecutive seasons in the IPL. DC captain Shreyas Iyer finished fourth with 519 runs while Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan rounded off the top five with 516 runs.

Rabada, who took one wicket in the final, finished the season with 30 wickets. His tally was second only behind Dwayne Bravo's 32 in the 2013 IPL for most wickets ever in a single season.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the final and that meant that he ended up with 27 wickets -- the most any Indian player has managed in a single season. His teammate Trent Boult came third with 25 wickets, 16 of which came in the powerplay overs. He thus finishes level with Mitchell Johnson's record for MI in the 2013 season for most wickets to come in powerplays during a season.

DC's Anrich Nortje was fourth with 22 wickets while Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal rounded off the top five with 21 wickets.