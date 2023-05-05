iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

Apple sold iPhones worth $51.3 billion in its March quarter, a record for the company, and iPhone 14 and 14 plus continued to delight users with their long lasting battery and advanced camera, the company's CEO Tim Cook has said.

According to him, iPhone 14 Pro users continue to rave about the most powerful camera system ever in an iPhone.



"This March, we were excited to expand emergency SOS via satellite to six new countries, bringing this important safety feature to even more users. We now offer this vital service in 12 countries, and I'm grateful for every note I've received from around the world about the life saving impact of our safety features," Cook told analysts during the company's Q2 2023 earnings call late on Thursday.



Apple Services also set an all-time record with $20.9 billion in revenue for the March quarter.



"We achieved all time revenue records across App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and payment services. And now, with more than 975 million paid subscriptions, we're reaching even more people with our lineup of services," Cook informed.



Apple Mac recorded $7.2 billion in revenue for the March quarter in line with the company's expectations and iPad revenue was $6.7 billion.



"Mac faced a very difficult compare because of the incredibly successful rollout of our M1 chip throughout the Mac lineup last year. And like our other product lines, Mac is facing some macroeconomic and foreign exchange headwinds as well," Cook admitted.



Similar to Mac, iPad revenue performance was impacted by macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange headwinds.



Across wearables, home and accessories, revenue was $8.8 billion.



"With its exceptional range of game changing health and safety features, Apple Watch becomes more and more indispensable every day. Apple Watch Ultra is attracting adventures, athletes and everyday users with its breakthrough features built for endurance and exploration," Look mentioned.