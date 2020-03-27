iPhone 12 renders leak, indicate notch-less display and new design

If this rumour and the image posted is true, then this will be a big change in the design of the iPhone after 3 years.

Apple is slated to launch its next set of flagship iPhones, the iPhone 12 and other models in the fall. It’s usually in September and this year, if things don’t go wrong too much from here, the launch event could be around the same time. But there are already leaks and rumours on what you can expect in terms of the specifications and features doing the rounds. The latest one is about the display panel of the iPhone 12 and this rumour claims that Apple is doing away with the notch in the display. The notch to house the front camera has been a feature ever since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017. If this rumour and the image posted there is true, then this will be a big change in the design of the iPhone after 3 years.

According to the image along with the schematic posted, the top bezel, also called the forehead, will have an array of components, including the 12MP front camera, the speaker, a microphone and the IR camera for Facial ID etc.

Though this revelation has been made by Svetapple and it says it got confirmation on this from the code of the iOS 14, you have to take these with a pinch of salt.

For starters, it’s too early in the day to talk of a finished iPhone 12. If you are aware of how Apple operates, it would take for consideration several concepts and designs for a new model. It may discard many of them. Then, there are many internal processes before the test production is approved. After that only, the final production orders are given. The company holds an event in September and the shipments are made in October. Already with the lockdown in China which is now getting slowly lifted and, in the US, particularly in California, where Apple is located, there are bound to be several delays.

Therefore, to claim that this is the final version of the iPhone 12 now could be stretching things a bit far. One will have to wait a little more to know if there is any substance in this claim.