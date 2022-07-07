Intriguing poster of Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu released

The film stars Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The first look poster of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was unveiled on Wednesday, July 6. Billed as a romantic drama, the poster showed actor Dushara Vijayan as the lead of the film. The film also features actors Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal in important roles. The first look poster has garnered a positive response from fans and piqued their curiosity. Sharing the first look poster, director Ranjith tweeted, “Love is Political! #NatchathiramNagargiradhu, My next directorial, coming soon to cinemas near you. @officialneelam @YaazhiFilms_.”

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu has music by Tenma. The technical crew also includes A Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer and Selva RK as the editor. The film is bankrolled by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith under the banners of Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners. The shoot was reportedly wrapped up in December last year. The release date and other details are yet to be announced.

Ranjith’s last directorial venture was the period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead. The filmmaker has several films in the pipeline including one with actor Vikram, a movie based on the life of Birsa Munda, and the action film Vettuvam. Prior to Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the 2012 film Attakathi was the last romantic drama made by Ranjith.

The first look poster of Vettuvam was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. Bankrolled by Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh and Ashwini Choudhary of Golden Ratio Films in collaboration with Ranjith and Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios, Vettuvam will reportedly tell the story of a notorious gangster, Cholan, a modern-day Robin Hood, who establishes his control over the Ponni region of Tamil Nadu. As he fights to protect his people, he makes many enemies but also legions of supporters who swear by him. When his rivals realise that Cholan is too powerful for them, they harness the power of the state in an attempt to bring him down, a plot synopsis said.