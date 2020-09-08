An interview with Dr Gummadi Anuradha, Telanganaâ€™s first Adivasi law professor

TNM spoke to Dr Gummadi Anuradha about her journey to becoming assistant law professor at Osmania University, her work in safeguarding tribal rights and more.

news Interview

Itâ€™s been only three years since Dr Gummadi Anuradha, 33, began teaching at Osmania Universityâ€™s College of Law in Hyderabad, but the assistant professor has already become a popular face at the institution. Born into a Koya family, an Adivasi tribal community in Tekulagudem in interior Khammam district, Anuradha is the first woman from the community to reach this position in the state.

Besides teaching at the university, Anuradha has also been working with tribal students from the interiors of the state, assisting them with guidance in pursuing their higher education, counselling and materials they require. Anuradha believes that her background as a student from a state-run tribal welfare school, as well as a fierce activist of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), has helped determine her current path. Though she considered becoming an IAS officer, she instead decided to follow her passion for legal studies.

Anuradha's father, Gummadi Narsaiah is a well-known politician and a five-time MLA of the ST-reserved Yellandu Assembly constituency from CPI (ML) New Democracy. Narsaiah is known for his simplicity and active participation in the land-forest rights movement in the region.

TNM spoke to Prof Gummadi Anuradha about her inspiring journey and her views on several issues.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Prof Anuradha, you have inspired many students, especially those from marginalised backgrounds who have just started university. How does it feel?

If my journey is inspiring, it definitely makes me feel good. If we believe in hard work and readiness to engage, we will definitely be paid back one day, if not soon.

Tell us about your journey. Where did you do your schooling and what inspired you to study law?

My first two years of primary education happened in my village. In Class 3, I joined Tribal Welfare Residential School and College at Sudimalla, where I studied for 10 years, until my intermediate grade. Then I joined Government Degree College Yellandu for Arts. It was then that I found an interest in student activism. I started to associate with PDSU. I would observe the circumstances and conditions of people during my field visits. At that point, I thought studying law would enable me to work and advocate for community rights. So I gave the exam for a law degree and got into Osmania University. I did not look back until I finished by PhD in property rights of tribals.

It is often said that Adivasi families are not interested in educating girl students or sending them to school. Has this changed now?

Though Adivasis give equal priority to men and women, when it comes to education, many are reluctant to send girls to schools or colleges. This is because of fear and certain experiences, but things appear to be changing now, which is very good and much needed.

There is often discrimination against SC and ST students in higher education due to their background and lack of fluency in English. Did you come across such incidents?

I canâ€™t say that I wasnâ€™t subjected to such hostile environments, but I ignored such people and left it to the wisdom of the people. I was focused on what I wanted. Since I studied in Telugu medium until my undergraduate degree, I found it a bit difficult to understand, but some of my friends kept encouraging me and gave me tips on breaking down the material easily. There will be some people who discourage you, but I feel we should find alternative ways to utilise the available resources. It was confidence and a push from my family that helped me complete my LLB, MA, LLM and PhD.

How much of an influence did your father have on you growing up?

The circumstances that I come from have left a huge impact on me. Lack of education and healthcare made me think about how to look for change. Though my father was an MLA, we were never raised with any special attention. We went to government welfare schools as he always believed in practicing what he preached. I used to wonder why my father was always with the people. He is a source of inspiration for many like me.

There is constant conflict between Adivasis and certain laws. We see Adivasi communities being forced to leave their roots in the name of development. What is your view on this?

There are several laws for safeguarding the rights of tribals as guaranteed in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, but in reality, there is a lot of contention and conflict when it comes to implementing them. Most of the time, the Adivasis are forced to leave or evicted for the sake of development projects. If the laws such as RoFR (The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers / Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. and PESA (The Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 are not implemented properly, there is serious threat to the very existence of certain tribal groups.

Being a faculty of law and a person who comes from a location where conflict is common, I understand the purpose of laws and the challenges that come in the course of implementing them. There should be a proactive attempt to create awareness among people about their rights.

Do you think governments have been successful in understanding the concerns of marginalised communities?

Our Constitution has given us the scope to amend and make changes on reasonable grounds for accommodating certain legislations. But if we look at recent amendments, we can understand that these changes are threatening the very purpose of certain welfare state policies, such as reservations. State and central governments are making rampant amendments to laws, which in turn affects the people.

How does it feel to be the first ever Adivasi woman law professor, and what is your advice to students who aspire to achieve similar heights?

I feel very happy about it. I can say that it is through the sacrifices of my parents. This itself is not an end, there is a lot that has to be done. Whoever we are, we should not step back when we fail. Education, through handwork, and by using opportunities will pave the way for us.

Despite the many problems that plague the Adivasi society, the community is often heavily romanticised. What is your view on this? In this context, do Adivasi women face violence from Adivasi men?

Yes, there is a sort of portrayal that hides the reality. There is violence against women in Adivasi societies, like any other society. But it is not on par with mainstream society. At least women among Adivasis have a say in decisions. We see retaliation for physical abuse in Adivasi groups and collective sharing of work and joy. There was no dowry harassment among Adivasis; it is the mainstream society's ill impact that is affecting Adivasis. Now, we are seeing such incidents of dowry harassment in certain places, mainly by families that have moved or living within mainstream society.

What are you working on currently? What are your future goals?

Writing articles for academic and regional media on different issues. Looking at different policies to understand how they will affect the vulnerable communities like SCs and STs. Meeting and counselling students, especially tribal girl students who are planning their higher education. I am helping in the way I can. They can perform brilliantly. All that they need is encouragement and a path to march on.