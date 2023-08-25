Internet services in Bengaluru could get affected as BESCOM orders illegal cable removal

The action by BESCOM comes after a 21-year-old student sustained severe burn injuries, accounting for 35% of her body, after an electric pole collapsed on her in SG Palya.

Bengaluru might experience internet disruptions as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued notice to all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to remove any unauthorised cables affixed to electric poles in BESCOM’s jurisdiction within seven days.

In a statement, BESCOM said that they have decided to remove all illegal Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs), data cables, and dish cables which are laid on electrical poles across BESCOM jurisdiction. “Due to unauthorised OFCs, dish cable and Internet data cables laid on electric poles, two pedestrians in two separate incidents were injured after the electric poles toppled in Bengaluru. Following these two incidents, Bescom has decided to remove all the unauthorised cables within one week,” BESCOM said in a statement. The company said that if the operators fail to act in a week, BESCOM will remove the cables on its own, and book cases against concerned operators.

The action by BESCOM comes after a 21-year-old student sustained severe burn injuries, accounting for 35% of her body, after an electric pole collapsed on her in SG Palya, on Tuesday. Similarly, an alarming event occurred on August 19, when a 23-year-old individual was struck by a falling pole in Devarabeesanahalli.

