International flights remain suspended till Sept 30: DGCA

However, the DGCA may international scheduled flights on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced that it has decided to extend the suspension of international flight operations till September 30.

The circular was issued by Sunil Kumar, Deputy Director-General of the DGCA. It read, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/ from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September, 2020.”

The circular mentioned that the restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The regulator stated that it may allow international scheduled flights on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

The DGCA had first issued a circular suspending both international and domestic flights on March 26 when the nation-wide lockdown was announced in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, domestic travel resumed on May 25.

While domestic travel was permitted, international travel was restricted to only the Vande Bharat Mission which was initiated to repatriate Indians who were stranded overseas. As part of easing lockdown restrictions, the government set up air bubbles with select countries like the UK, US, Germany and France to provide regulated, safe and restricted international travel.

Traffic is said to flow normally to countries that India has already established air bubbles with. India is in talks with many more countries to create air bubbles. Some of them include Australia, Bhutan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Israel and Russia among others.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has long maintained that the resumption of international travel will begin only once domestic flights reach the 50% mark of the originally approved summer schedule.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said that by Diwali (November 14), a bulk of India’s civil aviation traffic is expected to be back in form.