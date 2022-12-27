Interality brings Kannada film 'Made in Bengaluru' to the metaverse

Movie fans have the opportunity to interact with the cast within the metaverse, taking selfies with a drone camera and participating in a movie quiz.

Flix Metaverse

Interality, a company specialising in mixed reality (AR and VR) technology, has announced the release of the set of Made in Bengaluru, a Kannada film, within the metaverse. The film, written and directed by Pradeep Sastry, stars Madhusudan Govind in the lead role and features Anant Nag, Saikumar, and Prakash Belawadi in supporting roles. The story follows three young entrepreneurs as they attempt to start their own business.

Movie fans have the opportunity to interact with the cast within the metaverse, taking selfies with a drone camera and participating in a movie quiz. According to a report in The Hindu, the top performers in the quiz will be awarded tickets to the exclusive film premiere on December 29 in Bengaluru. Made in Bengaluru promises to be a unique and immersive viewing experience, combining the excitement of traditional film with the limitless possibilities of virtual reality.

Earlier, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the cityâ€™s international airport, launched its â€˜BLR Metaportâ€™ (Kempegowda International Airport T2 metaverse), through which users can experience the new Terminal 2 of the airport on the metaverse. The Kempegowda International Airport T2 metaverse is an immersive cyberspace experience that is built using Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). BIAL has announced that the Kempegowda International Airportâ€™s Terminal 2 can be experienced virtually, and is one of the first terminals in the world that can be experienced on the metaverse.