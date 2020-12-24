Institutional quarantine compulsory for UK returnees who test positive in Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Department said that it had tested all travellers who came to the state from the UK on December 20 and 21 and the results of their tests are awaited.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for returnees from the United Kingdom, mandating RT-PCR tests at airports for each traveller from the country and isolation in a separate unit of an institutional facility for positive cases. "Passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit co-ordinated by the respective District Health Authorities/BBMP," read an SOP issued by the state health department.

"All the contacts (without any exception) of those travellers who arrived at various airports between December 21 and December 23 and tested positive would be subjected to 'institutional quarantine' in separate quarantine centres and would be tested on Day 0 and Day 7 of most recent contact with COVID-19 positive traveller," the SOP added.

All travellers transiting to India through the UK will also be tested for the virus. India suspended all passenger flights connecting the UK from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders. The Karnataka Health Department said that it had traced and tested all travellers who came to the state from the UK on December 20 and 21. The results of their tests are awaited.

Yediyurappa said all those travelling to the state and arriving at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports from abroad must have an RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificate which should have been obtained 72 hours before their departure time.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said all those who have arrived in the state from the UK since November 25, will be mandatorily monitored for 28 days, adding that they have to quarantine themselves. A total of 2,500 people have come to the state since November 25 to December 22 in two flights, Air India and British Airways.

About reports that a couple of people who have come from the UK have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Minister said information is still awaited as tests are being done.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed in a meeting held through video conferencing the status of passengers coming from the UK and found that they had arrived in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala.